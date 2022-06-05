Queen Elizabeth has surprise tea party with Paddington Bear

Queen Elizabeth’s pre-recorded skit for her Platinum Jubilee takes the world by surprise.

The skit featured a tea party between the Queen and everyone’s resident bear and featured more royal rule blunders than could be counted.

It left audiences chuckling and began with a conversation between the monarch and Paddington where she asks about pouring him some tea.

Paddington however seems unsure of protocol and takes the entire teapot to his face.

The Queen, seemingly unfazed by the breach calmly responds by refusing the last few drops of tea that Paddington Bear left for her.

“Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich,” Paddington offers, in an attempt to make amends for ruining tea and squashing his pastry. “I always keep one for emergencies,” in his hat.

The Queen offers a retort of her own in the quip and pulls out a sandwich of her own, adding, “So do I. I keep mine in here. For later.”

Check it out below:



