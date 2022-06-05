Prince Louis wears Prince Harry’s hand-me-downs in major royal throwback

File footage





Prince William’s youngest son, Prince Louis, was the star of the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday when he wore his dad’s old clothes from 1985. However, it was far from the first time he sported royal hand-me-downs; he once wore Prince Harry’s old clothes!

As per People magazine, the youngest of the Cambridge children made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2019 at the age of one, and notably wore a white and blue outfit, which was earlier seen on his uncle Prince Harry.

Harry, now a father-of-two, reportedly wore the same outfit at his second Trooping the Colour appearance all the way back in 1986.

The outfit was also vaguely reminiscent of the outfit worn by both his dad William and uncle Harry at their respective Trooping the Colour debuts; both brothers wore a version of an outfit with blue accents and cream lace.

Louis, now four years old, was just one year when he made his Trooping the Colour debut. Meanwhile, his older brother Prince George was nearly two when he made his debut.