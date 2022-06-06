Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans baffled as she reveals her new look and identity

American TV personality Kourtney Kardashian, who recently tied the knot with drummer Travis barker, left fans baffled as she revealed her new look and interesting identity on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Kourtney shared photos of herself getting ready for the dinner date with her new hubby Barker and their blended family.

Kourtney looks smashing in all-black ensemble as she rocked a large blazer with no shirt, introducing her new stunning look and identity to her fans. Revealing her new identity, she captioned: 'Hi yes this is Mrs. Barker, how may I help you?'

The gorgeous Kardashian stunned onlookers as she stepped out with her new husband Barker and their loved ones for dinner at Nobu in all-black ensemble,

Kim Kardashian's sister wore a matching short skirt and a pair of sandal heels and carried a black purse to elevate her look. Her hair slicked up with a few pieces framing her face, a hot red manicure, and a nude lip were giving her personality a new look.

Kourtney has three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick: Mason, Reign, and Penelope. Barker has two children, Landon and Alabama.

