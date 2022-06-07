Meghan, Prince Harry dropped hint they are taking early flight to US: Read

 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle let Sussex fans subtly know that they are leaving UK.

The couple, that flew back to California after spending four days of celebrating Queen Platinum Jubilee in London, let admirers know of their departure through their Makeup artist.

According to Hello Magazine, Daniel Martin also accompanied Meghan to UK for the occasion and before leaving the country, wrote a thank you note to the hotel he was staying in.

Mr Martin wrote on Instagram: “APPRECIATION POST

“My sincere gratitude to @thenomadhotel for taking incredible care of me while in London the last two weeks.

“From the kind and hospitable team, to the tasty mocktails and dinners- I’ve found my new home away from home.

“Looking forward to coming back soon

danielsdetours #nomadhotel #atlasguru #queensjubilee2022”

