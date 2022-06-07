 
Kanye West holds on to $11m ranch amid custody battle Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is still holding onto his $11 million Wyoming ranch where he once celebrated his daughter North’s birthday with Kim Kardashian.

According to The Sun, the rapper hasn’t found a buyer for the 3,888-acre plot eight months after the rapper-turned-designer scrapped his plan to relocate his Yeezy fashion headquarters to the property.

The 44-year-old hip-hop star contacted realtor JW Robinson in October 2021 to put the plot up for sale.

"We've been showing the property three times a week, fielding around 50 or so calls or more a week,” Robinson told Cody Enterprise at the time.

However, the land, which includes two freshwater trophy lakes, equipment sheds, equine facilities, a lodge, and a go-kart track, hasn’t found its new owner.

The Donda 2 rapper has also marked a family bash at the ranch with the Skims founder and their four children - North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

They were photographed while enjoying outdoor activities on the ranch including horse-riding and ATVs.

The 41-year-old reality star filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage.

