 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Archie follows in footsteps of cousin Prince George

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Archie follows in footsteps of Prince George
Archie follows in footsteps of Prince George

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle son Archie is reportedly following in the speedy footsteps of his cousin future king Prince George.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George, who is third in line to British throne, loved scooter when he was a toddler.

He was a fan of Micro Scooter, which are slightly more expensive but good for ages two to five.

Now, according to the Hello Magazine, Archie, 3, is following in the footsteps of his cousin as he also loves scooter.

Archie’s scooter was spotted when Meghan and Harry returned to California from UK after attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The three-wheeled foldable scooter was atop the baggage when the staff of the royal couple was unloading from their private jet.

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham competes against wife Victoria Beckham in planking challenge

David Beckham competes against wife Victoria Beckham in planking challenge
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham spill top tips on meeting the Queen

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham spill top tips on meeting the Queen
Johnny Depp surprises fans with new TikTok account

Johnny Depp surprises fans with new TikTok account
Shakira, Gerard Pique spotted together as they cheer for son after announcing split

Shakira, Gerard Pique spotted together as they cheer for son after announcing split

Johnny Depp sends fans wild with exciting news, attracts 3m followers on TikTok without posting anything

Johnny Depp sends fans wild with exciting news, attracts 3m followers on TikTok without posting anything
Princess Martha Louise announces engagement to boyfriend Durek Verrett

Princess Martha Louise announces engagement to boyfriend Durek Verrett
Inside Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie custody battle as couple feuds over vineyard

Inside Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie custody battle as couple feuds over vineyard
Priyanka Chopra raises the temperature in a plunging orange sequin dress: See pic

Priyanka Chopra raises the temperature in a plunging orange sequin dress: See pic
Rob Kardashian alleges ex Blac Chyna is backing out of ‘revenge-porn lawsuit’ settlement

Rob Kardashian alleges ex Blac Chyna is backing out of ‘revenge-porn lawsuit’ settlement
‘Stranger Things’ creators regret killing off this character: ‘Not the best decision!’

‘Stranger Things’ creators regret killing off this character: ‘Not the best decision!’
Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick lands in legal trouble: Here’s why

Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick lands in legal trouble: Here’s why
Adam Sandler explains his black eye on ‘Good Morning America’

Adam Sandler explains his black eye on ‘Good Morning America’

Latest

view all