Archie follows in footsteps of cousin Prince George

Archie follows in footsteps of Prince George

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle son Archie is reportedly following in the speedy footsteps of his cousin future king Prince George.



Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George, who is third in line to British throne, loved scooter when he was a toddler.

He was a fan of Micro Scooter, which are slightly more expensive but good for ages two to five.

Now, according to the Hello Magazine, Archie, 3, is following in the footsteps of his cousin as he also loves scooter.

Archie’s scooter was spotted when Meghan and Harry returned to California from UK after attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The three-wheeled foldable scooter was atop the baggage when the staff of the royal couple was unloading from their private jet.