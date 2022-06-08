 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Travis Scott books first headlining festival in US after Astroworld tragedy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Travis Scott will soon be making a return to US music festivals with a headlining gig at the Day N Vegas
Travis Scott will soon be making a return to US music festivals with a headlining gig at the Day N Vegas

Travis Scott will soon be making a return to US music festivals with a headlining gig at the Day N Vegas festival, months after his Astroworld festival ended in tragedy with 10 dead and many injured.

According to Variety, the rapper is billed to headline the festival that is scheduled from September 2 to September 4 at the Las Vegas Festival Ground.

Scott was originally booked to perform at the Day N Vegas festival last year as well, however, his stint was cancelled after the crowd surge at Astroworld; he was scheduled to perform just about a week after the tragedy and was replaced by Billie Eilish.

Day N Vegas marks the first and only US festival booking for Scott since Astroworld, however, it has previously been announced that he will play several shows at the Primavera Sound festival in South America.

The first show is scheduled for November 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with subsequent sets scheduled for November 12 in Argentina and November 13 in Chile. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan and Harry's daughter Lilibet: expert says Thomas' genes won

Meghan and Harry's daughter Lilibet: expert says Thomas' genes won
Prince Edward, wife Sophie’s flight reports technical failure: Details

Prince Edward, wife Sophie’s flight reports technical failure: Details

Royal family blasted for ‘ugly racist concerns’ over Harry, Meghan’s children

Royal family blasted for ‘ugly racist concerns’ over Harry, Meghan’s children
Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing in skintight black catsuit and oversized silver coat

Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing in skintight black catsuit and oversized silver coat
Johnny Depp thanks fans for support during trial, ‘now we all move forward together’

Johnny Depp thanks fans for support during trial, ‘now we all move forward together’
Queen, royal family 'moved on' without Harry and Meghan

Queen, royal family 'moved on' without Harry and Meghan
Chris Rock pays no ‘attention’ to Jada Pinkett Smith's plea of reconciling with Will Smith

Chris Rock pays no ‘attention’ to Jada Pinkett Smith's plea of reconciling with Will Smith

Psychiatrist David Spiegel breaks his silence on Johnny Depp's victory against Amber Heard

Psychiatrist David Spiegel breaks his silence on Johnny Depp's victory against Amber Heard
The Queen 'surprised' royal family with Paddington interview over Jubilee weekend

The Queen 'surprised' royal family with Paddington interview over Jubilee weekend
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle released Lilibet photo in ‘desperate move’: Expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle released Lilibet photo in ‘desperate move’: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘paid supporters’ to cheer them at Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘paid supporters’ to cheer them at Jubilee
Joe Jonas proves all is 'cool' with ex-flame Taylor Swift

Joe Jonas proves all is 'cool' with ex-flame Taylor Swift

Latest

view all