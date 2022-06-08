 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Video: Virat Kohli’s ‘protective’ gesture to Anushka Sharma breaks the internet

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Video: Virat Kohli’s ‘protective’ gesture to Anushka Sharma breaks the internet
Video: Virat Kohli’s ‘protective’ gesture to Anushka Sharma breaks the internet

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in tinsel town. Fans always go gaga whenever they spot them together.

Even now, on Wednesday morning, the adorable couple was spotted at Mumbai Airport, lovingly holding each other’s hands.

The PK actress and the Indian cricketer also posed happily for the shutterbugs, while looking spectacular in their casual outfits.

In the photos clicked by paparazzi, the Sultan star could be seen donning a light green baggy shirt which she paired with a blue denim mini-skirt. 

Interestingly, she added white sports shoes and a multi-coloured Christian Dior bag to complete her casual look.

On the other hand, Kohli also looked uber-cool in a pink-coloured tee that he paired with white pants.

Soon the video and photos of the pair went viral on social media and fans could not stop gushing.

One fan commented, “Best couple.”

Another wrote, “Cute Couple God Bless Both Of You.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharma is all ready for her new movie Chakda Xpress based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan shares a major update on safety amid threat letter fears

Salman Khan shares a major update on safety amid threat letter fears
Farhan Akhar appreciates Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance on 'Ms Marvel'

Farhan Akhar appreciates Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance on 'Ms Marvel'
Emotional Fatima Sana Shaikh pens ‘highs and lows’ of playing Laali in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’

Emotional Fatima Sana Shaikh pens ‘highs and lows’ of playing Laali in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’
Kartik Aaryan flaunts his ‘150 crore vaali smile’ on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success

Kartik Aaryan flaunts his ‘150 crore vaali smile’ on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success
R Madhavan gushes over wife Sarita as they celebrates 23 years of togetherness

R Madhavan gushes over wife Sarita as they celebrates 23 years of togetherness
Varun Dhawan asserts to help female fan alleging to be a victim of domestic abuse

Varun Dhawan asserts to help female fan alleging to be a victim of domestic abuse
Pregnant Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are ‘ready as ever’ to begin their next chapter

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are ‘ready as ever’ to begin their next chapter

Nick Jonas reveals he finds it easiest to do Bollywood dance: Video

Nick Jonas reveals he finds it easiest to do Bollywood dance: Video
Salman Khan fulfills work commitments amid death threats, jets off to Hyderabad

Salman Khan fulfills work commitments amid death threats, jets off to Hyderabad

Sanjay Dutt shares Munna Bhai MBBS photo to mark Sunil Dutt’s birth anniversary

Sanjay Dutt shares Munna Bhai MBBS photo to mark Sunil Dutt’s birth anniversary
‘Khiladi’ turns 30: Akshay Kumar thanks Abbas Mustan for giving him ‘identity’

‘Khiladi’ turns 30: Akshay Kumar thanks Abbas Mustan for giving him ‘identity’
Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan and others issue environment conservation pleas

Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan and others issue environment conservation pleas

Latest

view all