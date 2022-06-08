Video: Virat Kohli’s ‘protective’ gesture to Anushka Sharma breaks the internet

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in tinsel town. Fans always go gaga whenever they spot them together.



Even now, on Wednesday morning, the adorable couple was spotted at Mumbai Airport, lovingly holding each other’s hands.

The PK actress and the Indian cricketer also posed happily for the shutterbugs, while looking spectacular in their casual outfits.

In the photos clicked by paparazzi, the Sultan star could be seen donning a light green baggy shirt which she paired with a blue denim mini-skirt.

Interestingly, she added white sports shoes and a multi-coloured Christian Dior bag to complete her casual look.

On the other hand, Kohli also looked uber-cool in a pink-coloured tee that he paired with white pants.

Soon the video and photos of the pair went viral on social media and fans could not stop gushing.



One fan commented, “Best couple.”

Another wrote, “Cute Couple God Bless Both Of You.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharma is all ready for her new movie Chakda Xpress based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.