Shakira celebrates with Nick Jonas amid split with Gerard Pique

Colombian singer Shakira has returned to Instagram days after break up with partner Gerard Pique.



The Waka Waka singer took to Instagram and shared a video to celebrate the release of the latest episode of her new show Dancing With Myself.

She wrote in the caption, “Don’t miss tonight’s episode of Dancing With Myself!”

US singer Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy, the co-judges with Shakira, can also be seen in the video.

Priyanka Chopra’s husband also shared a sweet photo with Shakira and Liza from the sets of the show on his Instagram handle, saying “Who’s been practicing their moves?? New episode of #DancingWithMyself tonight.”

Shakira was the first to react with heart and dancing emoticons in the comment section.

On Saturday, Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique confirmed, in a statement, that they are separating.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy," the statement said.