Queen Elizabeth’s aides ‘terrified’ over Platinum Jubilee absences

Royal aides have left frenzied by Queen Elizabeth’s continued absences during Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Royal biographer and author Omid Scobie made this shocking admission.

According to Express UK, he was quoted saying, “At the height of health concerns about the Queen a few months ago, I remember palace aides fearing she may not be able to attend any of the Jubilee events.”

“At 96 years old, her full-time role as sovereign has presented new challenges, with other royals now picking up some of her more physically demanding duties while she continues work from Windsor Castle.”

“But there could be no stand-in at the Platinum Jubilee," they added before concluding.