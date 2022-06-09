Amber Heard rep 'should look in the mirror' for criticising Johnny Depp, says lawyer

Johnny Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew is not thrilled about constant criticism from Amber Heard's representatives ever since jury verdict.

Speaking of Heard lawyer Elaine Bredehoft blaming the social media for unfavourable trial decision, Mr Chew expressed his shock over the claims.

"I was really disappointed to hear that because she is a very good lawyer and very experienced," he began.

"It seems to cast dispersion on the jurors' integrity because they took an oath not to watch social media and there is no reason to believe that they did not so to hear such a baseless came is disappointing," added the attorney.

Responding to criticism from Heard's team over Depp' TikTok video paying gratitude to fans, Mr Chew added:" That is absurd. This is like a pot calling a kettle black because Ms Bredehoft went on some of the morning shows the day after the verdict to put her spin on it. So if she has a problem with that, then she should look in the mirror."