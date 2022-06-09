 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Palace had ‘cunning tactic’ to avoid giving Netflix pictures of Queen

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

File Footage

The Palace reportedly had multiple contingencies and plans in hand to ensure Netflix couldn’t get their hands on pictures of the Queen with Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.

Royal biographer Angela Levin made this claim in her interview with Colin Brazier, from GB News.

There, she addressed the ‘cunning’ tactic and was quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan wanted to see the Queen as soon as possible so she saw them on the first day.”

“She went in and then they asked if they brought their own photographer and they asked if he could take a picture of the two Lilibets and she said, ‘No, absolutely not possible’.”

“Because they would have sold it, they would have used it for Netflix it would give them a kudos that they had her with her great grandmother, you know, it would be very valuable, very valuable to them.”

“But actually the palace was so clever and cunning that they never had a chance to be photographed with any of the senior Royals.”¬¬¬

“I heard Netflix wanted these pictures of them with the royals. But they were sitting on the right-hand side and the rest of them, Camilla, Charles, Catherine and William, on the other side.”

