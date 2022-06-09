 
Showbiz
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Faysal Qureshi, Armeena Khan and others react to Amir Liaquat’s sudden death

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

Faysal Qureshi, Armeena Khan and others react to Amir Liaquat’s sudden death
Faysal Qureshi, Armeena Khan and others react to Amir Liaquat’s sudden death 

Pakistani celebrities have taken over social media to mourn the death of television personality and politician Aamir Liaquat who breathed his last on Thursday at the age of 49.

Taking to Twitter, actor Armeena Khan appeared to be in shock as she wrote, “We plan as if we’re going to live forever but aglay lamhay ka pata nahi hota [but we don't know what's going to happen the next moment]. Life can be taken away in an instant. Shocking!"

Faysal Qureshi also shared the news on his Instagram Story while writing, “very sad news’.

Actor Sanam Jung and model Shahzad Noor also extended their prayers for the lost soul.

Singer Yasir Jaswal also prayed for the late television host ad called his death a ‘sad demise.’

Faysal Qureshi, Armeena Khan and others react to Amir Liaquat’s sudden death

Renowned actor and host Dua Malik also post a heart-touching message and a series of photos to pay a tribute to Liaquat.

"My dear Aamir Bhai, my eyes and heart are both crying. No one knows how many people you helped. The Aamir Bhai who came whenever you asked, the Aamir Bhai who stood with you in times of need, the Aamir Bhai who held your hand when you were in pain. For God's sake, stop your social wars. Stop mocking people's deaths on social media. For God's sake, spread love," she wrote.


More From Showbiz:

Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & othersBirthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others

Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & othersBirthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others
Anushka Sharma shares loved up snap with hubby Virat Kohli from their vacation: See pic

Anushka Sharma shares loved up snap with hubby Virat Kohli from their vacation: See pic
Sara Ali khan shows off abs in post-workout picture: ‘Self-love’

Sara Ali khan shows off abs in post-workout picture: ‘Self-love’
Priyanka Chopra stuns in figure-hugging gown in Paris: See

Priyanka Chopra stuns in figure-hugging gown in Paris: See
Shahrukh Khan’s supportive reaction to wife Gauri’s design class wins hearts: Video

Shahrukh Khan’s supportive reaction to wife Gauri’s design class wins hearts: Video
Video: Virat Kohli’s ‘protective’ gesture to Anushka Sharma breaks the internet

Video: Virat Kohli’s ‘protective’ gesture to Anushka Sharma breaks the internet
Salman Khan shares a major update on safety amid threat letter fears

Salman Khan shares a major update on safety amid threat letter fears
Farhan Akhar appreciates Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance on 'Ms Marvel'

Farhan Akhar appreciates Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance on 'Ms Marvel'
Emotional Fatima Sana Shaikh pens ‘highs and lows’ of playing Laali in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’

Emotional Fatima Sana Shaikh pens ‘highs and lows’ of playing Laali in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’
Kartik Aaryan flaunts his ‘150 crore vaali smile’ on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success

Kartik Aaryan flaunts his ‘150 crore vaali smile’ on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success
R Madhavan gushes over wife Sarita as they celebrates 23 years of togetherness

R Madhavan gushes over wife Sarita as they celebrates 23 years of togetherness
Varun Dhawan asserts to help female fan alleging to be a victim of domestic abuse

Varun Dhawan asserts to help female fan alleging to be a victim of domestic abuse

Latest

view all