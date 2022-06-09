 
‘Failure’ Meghan Markle ‘needs to consider new career’

Royal experts have urged Meghan Markle to consider new career paths as an alternative due to her alleged ongoing ‘failures’.

Margret Thacher’s ex-aide and commentator Nile Gardiner offered this call-out in a candid comment.

According to a report by Express UK, the former aide claimed, “Still waiting for Meghan Markle's apology to the Royal Family and the British people for all her failed attacks on the Monarchy.”

“Judging by the massive success of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee her campaign hasn't been a great success,” they added.

Before concluding the aide offered her two cents over Meghan Markle's career choices and left her with 'sage advice, admitting, “She may want to think about a different career.”

