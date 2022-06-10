 
entertainment
Khloé Kardashian calls it ‘pure happiness’ as daughter True cuddles wth new pet cat

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian took to her social media handle to introduce the newest member of the Kardashian clan and fans are gushing over this new addition to the family.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, The Kardashian star, 37, posted adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, who was seen cuddling with her new feline friend, a Grey Kitty. 


In the pictures, 4-year-old True, whom Khloé shares with Tristan Thompson, was seen adorably cradling her pet as she posed for the camera.

True was dressed in a beautiful pink tulle dress with her hair tied in two tiny buns and a half-up, half-down style.

"True and Grey Kitty swipe through for what pure happiness looks like," the Good American founder wrote alongside the snaps.

Khloé’s fans and family members flooded the post with adorable comments. Kim Kardashian wrote, "The cutest! My baby girl!!!!"

Kylie Jenner, another famous family member, added, "cutie." A fan commented, "Omg she’s literally so beautiful," while another called her and her cat "the cutest."

