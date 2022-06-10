 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton exude elegance at Britney Spears' wedding: See pics

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton exude elegance at Britney Spears wedding: See pics
Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton exude elegance at Britney Spears' wedding: See pics

Britney Spears tied the knot with her soul mate Sam Asghari in a lavish star studded wedding on Thursday.

Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton were in attendance to shower support on the Toxic singer as she walked down the aisle for the third time.

The guest list also included Donatella Versace, Maria Menounos, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengard and Hilton’s husband Carter Reum and mother Kathy Hilton.

In a picture posted on Twitter of the Only Murders in the Building star, she could be seen sporting a gorgeous black gown with thigh high slit.

Spears' long-time pal and media personality Hilton turned heads as she looked ravishing in a black cut-out dress which she paired with black high heels in pictures posted on Daily Mail.

Picture credit: Daily Mail
Picture credit: Daily Mail

Madonna donned a rainbow-hued dress as per People Magazine whereas Barrymore was captured in a cloak like brown outfit.

Picture credit: Daily Mail
Picture credit: Daily Mail

Kathy Hilton opted for a cream coloured mini dress with a black lacy overlay. She completed her look with black high heels and a blue handbag.

Picture credit: Daily Mail
Picture credit: Daily Mail

The fashionista Donatella looked stunning in a sleeves blue dress with a a gold chain.

Picture credit: Daily Mail
Picture credit: Daily Mail


More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner plans to have baby with Devin Booker?

Kendall Jenner plans to have baby with Devin Booker?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s matchmaker speaks out

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s matchmaker speaks out
Khloé Kardashian calls it ‘pure happiness’ as daughter True cuddles wth new pet cat

Khloé Kardashian calls it ‘pure happiness’ as daughter True cuddles wth new pet cat

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of ‘running on fumes’ amid trial

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of ‘running on fumes’ amid trial
Prince Andrew in FRESH trouble as Swiss chalet 'frozen over £1.6m debt'

Prince Andrew in FRESH trouble as Swiss chalet 'frozen over £1.6m debt'
Britney Spears' ex-husband to be ‘aggressively prosecuted’ for wedding break-in: Lawyer

Britney Spears' ex-husband to be ‘aggressively prosecuted’ for wedding break-in: Lawyer

Britney Spears’ ex-husband had ‘deranged look’ while crashing her wedding: witness

Britney Spears’ ex-husband had ‘deranged look’ while crashing her wedding: witness
Camille Vasquez enjoys Johnny Depp music

Camille Vasquez enjoys Johnny Depp music
Sources leak details of Lilibet’s first birthday celebrations with Royal Family

Sources leak details of Lilibet’s first birthday celebrations with Royal Family
Priyanka Chopra walks through her evening haircare ritual: Video

Priyanka Chopra walks through her evening haircare ritual: Video
'Obviously insiders' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'went through a lot' during Jubilee

'Obviously insiders' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'went through a lot' during Jubilee
UK government discloses details of its secret gift to Queen on jubilee

UK government discloses details of its secret gift to Queen on jubilee

Latest

view all