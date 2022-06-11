Jung Ho-yeon shooting death scene was 'most comfortable' in Squid Game

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon admits one of her favourite scenes in the Netflix hit series, was shooting her death.



"Maybe it's weird to say it, but while I'm shooting my death scene, I was so happy," Jung told Variety. "It was the most comfortable scene I ever had."

"It's because I've been living with my character over a few months, and then there is a time that I have to let her go, and I kind of feel like I can happily let her go, because I can understand," she added. "Maybe not fully, but I'm the one who can understand her most in this world, so I know her stress, and I know how her life was [such a] struggle and hard. So it wasn't that bad or sad."



Although Jung's character was killed in season 1, there is conjecture that she might return as Kang's twin sister in season two.

