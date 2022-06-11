'Johnny vs Amber' drops on Hulu, narrates their journey from 'love to hate'

TMZ presents show 'Johnny vs Amber' in sensational journey from 'love to hate'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard sensational trial gets a revamp on social streaming site Hulu.

The show, that came faster than many had anticipated, features viral moments and interviews from the couple's defamation trial, directed by TMZ.

"Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship went from white-hot love to red-hot anger; highlights of the most gripping moments of the trial with interviews and reporting from the case that shocked the world," read the show description on Hulu.



Reacting to the new show, fans were quick to comment upon their excitement ahead of tuning in to the show.

"I don't think she loved him. She was a spider caught him in her net," one reacted.

"I'm scared to watch any of these because of how things could be twisted," a second user wrote.

"They're churning these out so fast," added another.

"I know what I'm watching today," quipped one.