 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

'Johnny vs Amber' drops on Hulu, narrates their journey from 'love to hate'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

TMZ presents show Johnny vs Amber in sensational journey from love to hate
TMZ presents show 'Johnny vs Amber' in sensational journey from 'love to hate'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard sensational trial gets a revamp on social streaming site Hulu.

The show, that came faster than many had anticipated, features viral moments and interviews from the couple's defamation trial, directed by TMZ.

"Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship went from white-hot love to red-hot anger; highlights of the most gripping moments of the trial with interviews and reporting from the case that shocked the world," read the show description on Hulu.

Reacting to the new show, fans were quick to comment upon their excitement ahead of tuning in to the show.

"I don't think she loved him. She was a spider caught him in her net," one reacted.

"I'm scared to watch any of these because of how things could be twisted," a second user wrote.

"They're churning these out so fast," added another.

"I know what I'm watching today," quipped one.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears shares a glimpse into her dreamy wedding with Sam Asghari: Video

Britney Spears shares a glimpse into her dreamy wedding with Sam Asghari: Video
Johnny Depp’s co-stars ‘plant flag’ for actor’s return in Pirates franchise

Johnny Depp’s co-stars ‘plant flag’ for actor’s return in Pirates franchise
Prince Harry gone to US 'depressed' over 'what he has lost' in home team

Prince Harry gone to US 'depressed' over 'what he has lost' in home team
Britney Spears gets restraining order against ex after 'outrageous security breach'

Britney Spears gets restraining order against ex after 'outrageous security breach'
Prince Harry Jubilee 'exclusion' will 'haunt him for the rest of his life': Expert

Prince Harry Jubilee 'exclusion' will 'haunt him for the rest of his life': Expert
Justin Bieber 'frustrated' over difficulty in eating: 'Please pray for me'

Justin Bieber 'frustrated' over difficulty in eating: 'Please pray for me'
Britney Spears admits she had 'panic attack' before wedding: 'A dream castle'

Britney Spears admits she had 'panic attack' before wedding: 'A dream castle'
Justin Bieber 'partially paralysed' after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: See His Video Message

Justin Bieber 'partially paralysed' after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: See His Video Message

Jung Ho-yeon shooting death scene was 'most comfortable' in Squid Game

Jung Ho-yeon shooting death scene was 'most comfortable' in Squid Game
Kim Kardashian is in 'LOOOOOVVVEEEE' with Pete Davidson, teases Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is in 'LOOOOOVVVEEEE' with Pete Davidson, teases Khloe Kardashian
Prince William is carving out the sort of king he wants to be says expert

Prince William is carving out the sort of king he wants to be says expert
Names of celebrities who attended Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wedding revealed

Names of celebrities who attended Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wedding revealed

Latest

view all