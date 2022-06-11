 
Britney Spears’ sons didn’t attend wedding to Sam Asghari for shocking reason

Britney Spears’ sons ended up being a no-show to her wedding with Sam Asghari and their dad’s lawyer has the inside scoop into what they might have been thinking.

The inside scoop into their family matter has been offered by the boys’ biological father Kevin Federline

According to his lawyer though, her sons had a totally ‘logical’ reason for missing out on their mother’s big day.

Federline's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told People magazine, “They're happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together.”

At the end of the day, “It's their night and they didn't want to take away from them.”

