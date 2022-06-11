Kardashian fans speculate Kourtney’s pregnancy after seeing new pictures in tight black dress

 
Kardashian fans are assuming a really special possibility!

Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of photos of her and 46-year-old Travis Barkers’ time in Milan, Italy on Instagram.

After seeing her photos, a lot of fans started speculating in the comments section that 43-year-old Kourtney is pregnant.

In one, she posed by an opened window wearing a curve-hugging black dress, with a leather jacket draped by her side.

In another, she and Travis walked arm in arm along a picturesque sidewalk in the city.

Another slide showed a camera crew surrounding the lovebirds, presumably filming for a new series of The Kardashians.

As they looked closely at the photos, some eagle-eyed fans believed they could spot a baby bump underneath Kourtney’s skintight dress, and took to the comments section to ask for an update.

“Pregnant?” asked one.

“A baby?” wrote another.

A third proposed: “She’s PREGNANT.”

The photos come three weeks after the KUWTK-alum and the Blink-182 drummer got married for the third time in Portofino, Italy.


