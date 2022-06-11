 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘addicted to drama’ and cause ‘maximum mayhem’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for being the instigators of ‘maximum mayhem’ and accused of being ‘completely addicted to drama’.

Royal author Tina Brown made this claim while speaking to the Telegraph.

She blasted the Sussex couple of being ‘completely addicted to drama’ and having an alleged knack for causing ‘maximum mayhem’.

She also accused the couple of having made “very bad choices” and also weighed in on their decision to step away from their royal duties.

“I mean, I think that they could not easily, but with some skill, they could have exited the royal situation, leaving less scorched earth and opportunities behind them.”

“It was a bit like maximum mayhem on the way out,” she also added before branding Prince Harry and Meghan “very hotheaded.”

Harry was beloved, actually, by the British people. And Meghan was absolutely — people adored Meghan when she came into the mix.”

“So it was actually very, very sad for everybody that it went so wrong because they actually need Harry and Meghan now. You should see, the queen is failing and she’s very frail.”

“They kind of need Harry and Meghan to bring that star power and to be on the balcony at the [Queen’s Platinum] Jubilee. We have to have a royal family up there.”

