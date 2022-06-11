 
Showbiz
Saturday Jun 11 2022
Radhika Apte dishes on working with ‘Vikram Vedha' co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Bollywood star Radhika Apte recently spilled the beans on working with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in her upcoming release.

The Badlapur actress is currently gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film, Vikram Vedha.

Interestingly, Hrithik had taken social media by storm recently as he announced the wrap of Vikram Vedha and shared pics from the sets with the director duo and Saif. And now, in a recent chat with India Today, Radhika asserted that she had a great time working with Hrithik although they didn’t have many scenes together.

“I chatted with him about lots of things. He is so lovely,” the actress was quoted saying. To note, the movie marks Radhika’s first collaboration with Hrithik and third with Saif. They had earlier worked in the Sacred Games.

Sharing her experience of working with Saif on Vikram Vedha, Radhika said that she loves working with the Nawab of Pataudi. She called Saif funny and said “I am only laughing on the sets. Also, the directors Pushkar- Gayatri were so nice to work with. I practically cried after I finished my shoot. I really had a great time working on Vikram Vedha,” Radhika was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, talking about Vikram Vedha, the movie marks Hrithik and Saif’s second collaboration after Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and their first looks from the movie has already got the fans excited.

Vikram Vedha is slated to hit the screens on September 30 this year.

