Saturday Jun 11 2022
Neurological expert shares shocking details about Justin Bieber's 'severe' face paralysis

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Justin Bieber's recent Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis could be a 'long term' problem, according to a leading neurological expert.  

The Canadian pop star could be left with a "long term" case of facial paralysis after suffering from a rare side effect of shingles that has severely limited the movement of his face, a health expert has told a media outlet.

Following Justin's diagnosis announcement, an expert in neurological rehabilitation at Oxford Brookes University has suggested that the pop star could have 'longterm' effects from the condition.

Although most people recover fully, Justin appears to have a 'serious case of the virus', according to Professor Derick Wade.

"I noticed that there wasn't any moment, so that is quite severe loss," he told Sky News.

Hailey Bieber's musician hubby first shared the shocking news on social media on Friday, that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare complication of the shingles virus.


In a short video shared on Instagram, the star is seen visibly unable to blink as he shares his experience with fans and updates them on why he has had to cancel his highly anticipated appearances.

He said: "Hey everyone Justin here, I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on," began the star as he clued fans in on his facial paralysis.

The 28-year-old then continued: "Obviously as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

Justin added: "As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face... So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

