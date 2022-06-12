 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton can make history at coronation of Prince William

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Kate Middleton can make history at coronation of Prince William
Kate Middleton can make history at coronation of Prince William

British Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly preparing her granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton for the role of Queen Consort.

Being the wife of future king Prince William, who is second in line to British throne, the Duchess of Cambridge is getting more and more responsibilities from the Queen.

The monarch has even given Kate some roles that were once hers.

Once Prince William becomes king, Kate will be the Queen Consort, a role lower than the king, however, she can’t take the role of Queen.

The Duchess will be the only royal exempted from bowing her head to the future king Prince William when she becomes Queen Consort.

This is because Queen Consort does not bow to the king, however, she will have to bow to her husband once at his coronation.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Kate Middleton can make history by changing the royal tradition if she feels like bowing to her husband is too humiliating.

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique's rumoured beau breaks silence after footballer's split from Shakira

Gerard Pique's rumoured beau breaks silence after footballer's split from Shakira
Prince Harry’s reunion with Queen ‘pointless’: ‘Memoir will reopen wounds!’

Prince Harry’s reunion with Queen ‘pointless’: ‘Memoir will reopen wounds!’
Bill Maher blames Hollywood for glorifying gun violence in films

Bill Maher blames Hollywood for glorifying gun violence in films
Amber Heard ripped for flying private jet but claiming she cannot afford to pay $10m

Amber Heard ripped for flying private jet but claiming she cannot afford to pay $10m
Meghan Markle accused of having a ‘lack of intelligence’: report

Meghan Markle accused of having a ‘lack of intelligence’: report
Will Smith gears up for his comeback in major new film post Oscar slap

Will Smith gears up for his comeback in major new film post Oscar slap
Photos: Selena Gomez stuns in white-shirt dress

Photos: Selena Gomez stuns in white-shirt dress
Fans are all saying same thing as Jennifer Lopez slams Shakira collab

Fans are all saying same thing as Jennifer Lopez slams Shakira collab
Meghan Markle reveals how people can get fit with six minute exercise

Meghan Markle reveals how people can get fit with six minute exercise
Johnny Depp 'Cry-Baby' bike put up for auction at $250,000 after trial

Johnny Depp 'Cry-Baby' bike put up for auction at $250,000 after trial
Cardi B drops financial wisdom: ‘I’m determined to maintain wealth!’

Cardi B drops financial wisdom: ‘I’m determined to maintain wealth!’
Shakira, Gerard Pique's relationship had 'many problems' before break-up: reports

Shakira, Gerard Pique's relationship had 'many problems' before break-up: reports

Latest

view all