 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Photos: Selena Gomez stuns in white-shirt dress

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Music sensation Selena Gomez has taken the internet by storm after her new pictures on social media.

The Let Somebody Go singer stunned onlookers at a for your consideration event for her Hulu sitcom Only Murders In The Building in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 29-year-old pop star strutted her stuff across the red carpet at the fete, which was held to plug her show for the Emmy Awards.

She cozied up in front of the photographers to her co-star Martin Short, who leads the show along with Selena and Steve Martin.

Photos: Selena Gomez stuns in white-shirt dress

In the pictures, the Hands to Myself crooner was dressed to the nines as she as donned a simple and slightly sheer white shirt-dress.

Her outfit was cut high enough to show off her shapely legs, whose effect she heightened by balancing on a sky-high pair of heels.

The Come And Get It singer elevated her look with a subtle pair of earrings and a ring.

Photos: Selena Gomez stuns in white-shirt dress

Allowing her luxurious dark curls to cascade freely over her shoulders, the Wolves crooner, 29 stole all the limelight as she accentuated her unmistakable features with makeup.

The pop of color in her ensemble was the bright crimson slick of lipstick she wore to Saturday night's event in aid of her sitcom.

On the other hand, Martin wore a black suit with a black tie and white dress shirt. 


More From Entertainment:

Fans are all saying same thing as Jennifer Lopez slams Shakira collab

Fans are all saying same thing as Jennifer Lopez slams Shakira collab
Kate Middleton can make history at coronation of Prince William

Kate Middleton can make history at coronation of Prince William
Meghan Markle reveals how people can get fit with six minute exercise

Meghan Markle reveals how people can get fit with six minute exercise
Johnny Depp 'Cry-Baby' bike put up for auction at $250,000 after trial

Johnny Depp 'Cry-Baby' bike put up for auction at $250,000 after trial
Cardi B drops financial wisdom: ‘I’m determined to maintain wealth!’

Cardi B drops financial wisdom: ‘I’m determined to maintain wealth!’
Shakira, Gerard Pique's relationship had 'many problems' before break-up: reports

Shakira, Gerard Pique's relationship had 'many problems' before break-up: reports
Camilla seemingly following in Meghan Markle's footsteps to gain popularity

Camilla seemingly following in Meghan Markle's footsteps to gain popularity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stepping into the unknown’ with Firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stepping into the unknown’ with Firm
Meghan Markle ‘in fall from grace’: Signs are there!’

Meghan Markle ‘in fall from grace’: Signs are there!’
Zayn Malik restores One Direction fans' hopes amid Liam Payne's swipe: Watch

Zayn Malik restores One Direction fans' hopes amid Liam Payne's swipe: Watch
Rich Paul looks forward to being 'different dad' amid Adele's romance

Rich Paul looks forward to being 'different dad' amid Adele's romance
Royal expert makes new revelations about Prince Harry and William’s feud

Royal expert makes new revelations about Prince Harry and William’s feud

Latest

view all