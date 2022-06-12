 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s reunion with Queen ‘pointless’: ‘Memoir will reopen wounds!’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has come under fire for his allegedly ‘useless’ attempts at making connections with the Queen when his upcoming memoir is slated to rehash “old wounds anyway.”

Royal commentator Peter Ford made this claim while speaking to the Australian show Sunrise.

He pointed out how, “Whatever bridges were built, and if this was about smoking a peace pipe, it’s all fairly pointless.”

Especially when keeping in mind the fact that “that book is coming out in a couple of months’ time, and that is going to once again reopen a lot of all wounds.”

