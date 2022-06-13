 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Rebel Wilson reacts to ‘Disney Princess’ partner controversy

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Rebel Wilson reacts to ‘Disney Princess’ controversy
Rebel Wilson reacts to ‘Disney Princess’ controversy

Sydney: Actor Rebel Wilson said an Australian newspaper had put her in a "very hard situation" after fans accused the publication of pressuring her to reveal her relationship with a woman.

The Pitch Perfect actor had posted a selfie with her "Disney Princess" partner to Instagram on Friday, a day before the Sydney Morning Herald reported it had known about the relationship and given Wilson two days to comment.

The Herald denied pressuring Wilson, and said it had "simply asked questions".

In her first comments on the controversy, Wilson responded on Sunday to a Twitter user who accused the Herald of giving two days´ notice that they were going to out the actor.

"It was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace," Wilson tweeted.

According to the newspaper, its gossip columnist had put questions to Wilson about her relationship "with an abundance of caution and respect".

"Big mistake. Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new ´Disney Princess´ on Instagram early Friday morning," columnist Andrew Hornery wrote in an article published Saturday.

As outrage built on social media, Herald editor Bevan Shields defended the column.

"We would have asked the same questions had Wilson´s new partner been a man," Shields wrote.

This was not the first time Wilson has sparred with the Australian media -- in 2017, she was awarded a record AUS$4.7 million ($3.3 million) defamation payout over a series of articles that claimed she had lied about her name, age and childhood to get ahead in Hollywood.

After the magazine publisher successfully appealed, Wilson´s award was revised to A$600,000.

More From Entertainment:

Julia Roberts uses Queen Elizabeth's picture to promote 'Gaslit' finale

Julia Roberts uses Queen Elizabeth's picture to promote 'Gaslit' finale

Jennifer Aniston reveals she still has the dress Courteney Cox wore in 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston reveals she still has the dress Courteney Cox wore in 'Friends'
'Top Gun: Maverick' stays strong with $50 million at box office

'Top Gun: Maverick' stays strong with $50 million at box office

Meghan Markle becomes Twitter trend as fans express solidarity after UK visit

Meghan Markle becomes Twitter trend as fans express solidarity after UK visit

Why is Johnny Depp ignoring Angelina Jolie who warned him about Amber Heard?

Why is Johnny Depp ignoring Angelina Jolie who warned him about Amber Heard?
Netflix announces second season of 'Squid Game'

Netflix announces second season of 'Squid Game'
Jennifer Lopez to help Latina entrepreneurs after remarks against Latin singer Shakira

Jennifer Lopez to help Latina entrepreneurs after remarks against Latin singer Shakira
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘excluded’ from Queen’s Jubilee events

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘excluded’ from Queen’s Jubilee events
John Cena fulfils a Ukrainian war refugee's dream of meeting him: See here

John Cena fulfils a Ukrainian war refugee's dream of meeting him: See here
Val Kilmer on reuniting with Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun': 'Like no time passed'

Val Kilmer on reuniting with Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun': 'Like no time passed'
Taylor Swift appears to pay tribute to Blake Lively at Tribeca Film Festival

Taylor Swift appears to pay tribute to Blake Lively at Tribeca Film Festival
Disgraced Prince Andrew's bombshell new demand from Queen revealed

Disgraced Prince Andrew's bombshell new demand from Queen revealed

Latest

view all