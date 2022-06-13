 
entertainment
Britney Spear's sister subtly extends her congratulations on the wedding

After being in a relationship for six years and a nine-month-long engagement, Britney Spears, 40, and Sam Asghari, 28, tied the knot on June 9, in her mansion in Los Angeles.

Their pictures also started circulating around as soon as the couple said ‘I do’, and quite evidently sent fans on the internet into a frenzy.

It was indeed a star-studded event and many of the singer’s celebrity friends joined in the celebration. Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton were a few of the most prominent names on the guest list.

However, the representative of the Baby One More Time singer confirmed that none of her family members were at the event.

While her mother, very tactfully, dropped a comment on the singer’s Instagram post, The Zoey 101 actress, 31, "liked" an E! News Instagram post about her elder sister's wedding on the very next day. The post in question included a photo of Britney, 40, hugging guests Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez on the reception dance floor.

Given her estranged history with her family, especially her father, who remained her conservator for 13 long years, and even her mother Lynn and sister Jamie Lynn, the trio ended up not getting an invite to her wedding.

Even, her two sons from her previous marriage with Kevin Federline were also not present at the event. The children’s father's lawyer confirmed that they simply didn’t want to take the spotlight away from the mother and there was no bad blood.

At the same time, however, no invitation didn't stop the mother and sister from congratulating the newlyweds.

