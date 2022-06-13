Ariana DeBose reminisces her journey in Broadway in latest Instagram post

Academy award winning actress Ariana DeBose hosted the glamorous night of the 75th Annual Tony Awards, held on Sunday.

Just hours before taking to the stage of the star-studded event – held at Radio City Music Hall in New York – the West Side Story actress reflected on her journey in the Broadway world and shared a funny memory with her fans on social media.

DeBose, 31, posted a story from her friend, musical director Benjamin Rauhala, and recalled the time when she snuck into the Tony Awards after-parties.

She tagged Rauhala in the Story and captioned it, "LOOK HOW FAR WE'VE COME! LOVE YOU."

Rauhala posted an eight years old picture of himself with DeBose from the said night. In the caption, he wrote, "Eight years ago, @arianadebose were sitting on the couch in Harlem watching @thetonyawards and decided to throw on our best outfits and sneak into the afterparties."

"Tonight's road map is…a little different. Tune in at 8pm on @cbstv to see what she, @crodees1, and I have been cooking up with @thetobymarlow, @mucyloss, @sarahogleby, and @alacamoire. We can't wait to share it with you!!!" he added.