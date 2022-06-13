 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard breaks silence on losing million-dollar trial against Johnny Depp

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

FileFootage

Amber Heard finally spoke out after losing the bombshell lawsuit against Johnny Depp as the starlet took a swipe at the ‘unfair’ verdict.

During her first interview since the defamation lawsuit, the 36-year-old actress clapped back at the ‘hate and vitriol’ she face during the lawsuit.

During her conversation with Savannah Guthrie for the Today show, Heard said, “Even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye that you think on social media there's been a fair representation.”

“You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair,” said Heard.

Weighing in on the verdict, Heard said, “I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

Heard’s rep also added in the statement, “Johnny Depp’s legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media.”

“Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand,” the spokesperson added.

More From Entertainment:

Shakira cancelled her tour due to fight with Gerard Pique: reports

Shakira cancelled her tour due to fight with Gerard Pique: reports
Robert Downey Jr 'thanks God' on Johnny Depp's victory in defamation suit

Robert Downey Jr 'thanks God' on Johnny Depp's victory in defamation suit
Ariana DeBose’s interaction with Andrew Garfield during 2022 Tonys leaves audience in splits

Ariana DeBose’s interaction with Andrew Garfield during 2022 Tonys leaves audience in splits
J-Hope reveals BTS was under 'a lot of pressure' before Grammys 2022

J-Hope reveals BTS was under 'a lot of pressure' before Grammys 2022
Gerard Pique moves on quickly from his break-up with Shakira?

Gerard Pique moves on quickly from his break-up with Shakira?
Dwayne Johnson’s daughters give their dad a fresh ‘unibrow’ look

Dwayne Johnson’s daughters give their dad a fresh ‘unibrow’ look

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to gain what they wanted from their UK visit?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to gain what they wanted from their UK visit?
Prince William joining TikTok?

Prince William joining TikTok?
Sam Asghari’s ex-girlfriend heaps praises on him after wedding with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari’s ex-girlfriend heaps praises on him after wedding with Britney Spears

Johnny Depp had no intention of asking Kate Moss to testify: spills friend

Johnny Depp had no intention of asking Kate Moss to testify: spills friend
Michael Jackson's grown up kids Paris, Prince are stylish duo at Tony Awards: pics

Michael Jackson's grown up kids Paris, Prince are stylish duo at Tony Awards: pics
Prince Charles’s monarchy ‘coming crashing down’: report

Prince Charles’s monarchy ‘coming crashing down’: report

Latest

view all