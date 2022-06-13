Amber Heard breaks silence on losing million-dollar trial against Johnny Depp

FileFootage

Amber Heard finally spoke out after losing the bombshell lawsuit against Johnny Depp as the starlet took a swipe at the ‘unfair’ verdict.



During her first interview since the defamation lawsuit, the 36-year-old actress clapped back at the ‘hate and vitriol’ she face during the lawsuit.

During her conversation with Savannah Guthrie for the Today show, Heard said, “Even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye that you think on social media there's been a fair representation.”

“You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair,” said Heard.

Weighing in on the verdict, Heard said, “I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

Heard’s rep also added in the statement, “Johnny Depp’s legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media.”

“Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand,” the spokesperson added.