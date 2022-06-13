Prince William gave 'ultimatum' to Queen over Prince Andrew's royal return

file footage





Prince William reportedly threatened to pull out of attending Monday’s Order of the Garter ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor if his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew, was allowed to appear, reported Mirror UK.

This comes hours after a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed that a ‘family decision’ was made to effectively ban Prince Andrew, Duke of York, from taking part in the royal procession at the event.

He was, however, allowed to attend behind-the-scenes at a private investiture ceremony.

A senior royal source was quoted by The Evening Standard as saying that the decision to limit Andrew’s appearance at the event was made after Prince William expressed ‘alarm’ at the possibility of Andrew making a public return to royal life at the service.

According to the insider: “The Duke of Cambridge was adamant. If York insisted on taking part publicly, he would withdraw.’

As per several British publications, both heirs to the throne, Prince William and Prince Charles, lobbied with the Queen to disallow Prince Andrew from having a key role at the Garter Day service.