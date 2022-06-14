Justin Bieber puts his career on risk by sharing personal health struggles?

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is one of many stars who do not feel hesitation sharing personal health struggles.

Last week, Justin posted a video to Instagram not only sharing his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left half of his face paralyzed, but also showing it.



The pop superstar, 32, said in the video: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move.”

Hailey Bieber's hubby's post proved how brave he is as it really needs some courage to share personal health struggles for 241 million followers to see — especially when, to some extent, your professional career depends on your physical appearance.

But Bieber is just one of several people in the spotlight who have been outspoken about their health recently. Although celebrities may have previously opted to keep their medical issues from public scrutiny, today, many seem to believe that the benefits — increasing awareness of medical conditions and controlling the narratives regarding their own health — outweigh the costs.

Angelina Jolie, who in 2016 suffered from facial paralysis similar to Bieber’s, disclosed her decision to have a preventive double mastectomy when she learned that she had the gene that increases the risk of developing breast cancer and ovarian cancer. “I am writing about it now because I hope that other women can benefit from my experience,” she said.



Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss, led to numerous calls to end the stigma around the disease.



Justin Bieber’s bold move suggests he's not afraid of this and wanted to create awareness among the people about the disease, putting his singing career on risk as many of his scheduled concerts have already been cancelled due to it.