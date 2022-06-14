 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
Queen’s latest picture reignites health fears as monarch appears ‘frail’

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Fears about Queen Elizabeth’s declining health are once again on the rise after the monarch was pictured looking particularly frail ahead of the Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday, June 13, reported Express UK.

The picture in question shows the frail 96-year-old monarch standing alongside Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

While the monarch has been seen with a walking stick earlier, it is the first time that she has been photographed with what appears to be a crutch rather than a walking stick.

The photo has sent shockwaves through Britons, who are already worried about their Queen’s failing health, increasing mobility issues, and decreasing public appearances.

It is pertinent to mention that the Queen also pulled out of her Platinum Jubilee festivities, only appearing publicly twice on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The Queen also missed the State Opening of Parliament last month.

