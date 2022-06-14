Jennifer Aniston ripped over her out-of-touch remarks about Hollywood

Netizens have been ripping Jennifer Aniston for her alleged hypocritical remarks on Hollywood and how the concept of fame has changed.

During her appearance on Variety’s Actor on Actor, the FRIENDS star talked to Sebastian Stan to expressed that the idea of being famous ‘just for being famous began’ in early 2000s.

She said that it happened “right at the time when the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous. This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing. I mean — Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those."

“I feel so lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today," she added.

"More streaming services — you’re famous from TikTok, you're famous from YouTube, you're famous from Instagram,” Aniston continued before adding, “It’s almost, like, it’s diluting the actor’s job.”

Reacting to her recent remarks, fans took the charge to rip the star for having famous parents.



