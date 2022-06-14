 
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
Jennifer Lopez reveals she's considering to quit showbiz over body-shaming trolls

In the new Jennifer Lopez documentary, which runs a little over 90 minutes, Ben Affleck's sweetheart opened up about her personal and professional life.

The new Netflix documentary Halftime, which is about the life and career of Lopez, is officially streaming on the platform and fans are surprised at how honest the superstar is throughout.

The singer and actor also discussed her romance with Affleck, her stint as a judge on American Idol, Super Bowl performance alongside Shakira, an almost-Oscar for her role on Hustlers and more. 

Perhaps most candidly, Jennifer also takes the time to discuss how comments regarding her curvy frame have affected her throughout the years.

She, at one point in the documentary, reveals that criticism over her body was so intense that she even considered quitting show business.

"There were many times where I was just like, 'I think I'm just going to quit,'" she says in the film. "I had to really figure out who I was and I believe in that and [I don't] believe in anything else."

She faced massive criticism following her role in Selena in 1997, a production that marked the very first time a Latina actor earned $1 million in a film.

"When I started working, the beauty ideal was very thin, blonde, tall, not a lot of curves," Jennifer explains in the documentary. "I grew up around women with curves so it was nothing I was ever ashamed of. It [is] hard when you think people think you're a joke, a punchline. But it wound up affecting things in a way that I never intended."

