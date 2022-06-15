BTS Jin wants to make 'variety show' in 'solo' career journey: 'I can do it'

BTS member Jin, real name Kim Seok-jin, is dishing out his future plans, now that the famous boy band has announced hiatus.

During an interview with Weverse Magazine released Tuesday, Jin confessed that he would like to spend more time imagination a work life balance in the future.



"It used to be that any time I had to do something, I thought it was such a big deal. Like, how can I handle something this big right now," Jin, 29, told the outlet. "I would always feel discouraged, but my personality has changed a lot now, I think. I think the biggest change in my mind is that now, even if there's a major project in the works, I think I can do it now."

He continued, "Now, instead of, 'How can I handle this?' it's 'I can handle this!' when I'm making songs for other people to listen to."



Speaking further about his future work gigs, Jin added: "I thought about going on a variety show to make myself happy, not for the group or because of my popularity or for work, because filming those shows might put me in a happy mood," he told the outlet. "There are some things about variety shows that are tough, of course, but it's also a chance to laugh your head off on set all day."

