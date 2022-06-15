Selena Gomez teams up with Michelle Obama for American democracy

Selena Gomez has recently collaborated with Michelle Obama in the fight for “American democracy”.



While speaking at the first-ever Culture of Democracy Summit, the Good For You singer stated, “This work is incredibly important to me, especially when I think about the people who sacrificed so we can all exercise our right to vote. The people in elected positions impact all of us and make decisions on the issues that we care about, including our right to vote.”

The Heart Wants What It Wants hit-maker further gushed about being part of her “voting squad”.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of her voting squad, and now each one of you can start a voting squad of your own,” she remarked.

Gomez continued to celebrate the former first lady’s ongoing work to defend and expand democracy through her nonpartisan organisation When We All Vote.

“Our goal is to increase voter participation, especially among Black, brown, and young voters, and to change the culture around voting,” said the singer-songwriter.

Later, Gomez called out Obama – also a keynote speaker at the event – as a “friend”.

The author of Becoming also thanked Gomez for her contributions, adding, “It has been great having her on my team, doing the great work of When We All Vote”.