 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez teams up with Michelle Obama for American democracy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Selena Gomez teams up with Michelle Obama for American democracy
Selena Gomez teams up with Michelle Obama for American democracy

Selena Gomez has recently collaborated with Michelle Obama in the fight for “American democracy”.

While speaking at the first-ever Culture of Democracy Summit, the Good For You singer stated, “This work is incredibly important to me, especially when I think about the people who sacrificed so we can all exercise our right to vote. The people in elected positions impact all of us and make decisions on the issues that we care about, including our right to vote.”

The Heart Wants What It Wants hit-maker further gushed about being part of her “voting squad”.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of her voting squad, and now each one of you can start a voting squad of your own,” she remarked.

Gomez continued to celebrate the former first lady’s ongoing work to defend and expand democracy through her nonpartisan organisation When We All Vote.

“Our goal is to increase voter participation, especially among Black, brown, and young voters, and to change the culture around voting,” said the singer-songwriter.

Later, Gomez called out Obama – also a keynote speaker at the event – as a “friend”.

The author of Becoming also thanked Gomez for her contributions, adding, “It has been great having her on my team, doing the great work of When We All Vote”.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise hopes to win an Oscar for his performance in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise hopes to win an Oscar for his performance in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
‘An ARMY forever’: BTS fans showered support on the band after they announce break

‘An ARMY forever’: BTS fans showered support on the band after they announce break
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘forcing’ Prince Andrew away from ‘weak’ Queen?

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘forcing’ Prince Andrew away from ‘weak’ Queen?
US author makes apology for saying white authors face ‘racism’

US author makes apology for saying white authors face ‘racism’
New Spider-Verse film ‘tests limits of animation’

New Spider-Verse film ‘tests limits of animation’
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow still have feelings for each other, exes recall memories in new interview

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow still have feelings for each other, exes recall memories in new interview
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘should see Netflix 10 different ways!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘should see Netflix 10 different ways!’
Beyoncé to surprise British fans with secret pop-up shows to promote comeback album

Beyoncé to surprise British fans with secret pop-up shows to promote comeback album

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron team up for new romantic drama

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron team up for new romantic drama
Prince William, Prince Harry ‘done lots of damage’ amid warning echoes

Prince William, Prince Harry ‘done lots of damage’ amid warning echoes
Amber Heard's NBC interview deemed 'bad PR' by Twitter users

Amber Heard's NBC interview deemed 'bad PR' by Twitter users
From debut to White House, the unstoppable rise of BTS

From debut to White House, the unstoppable rise of BTS

Latest

view all