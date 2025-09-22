Sam Nivola makes shocking claim about Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding

Sam Nivola calls Patrick Schwarzenegger 'an amazing person'

Sam Nivola has admitted that attending his White Lotus costar Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding was so emotional.

For those unaware, Patrick, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, tied the knot with Abby Champion at the Grozzer Ranch in Idaho on September 6, 2025 after almost ten years of their relationship, which started in 2015.

During the wedding ceremony, Patrick's White Lotus family, including Sam, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Jason Isaacs, were there to be with him on his big day.

While conversing with Etalk at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month, Sam, who attended Patrick’s nuptials with his girlfriend, Iris Apatow, opened up about how it felt attending the wedding.

He said, "He's like almost 10 years older than me, but seeing him get married I felt like I was watching my son get married or something.”

"He's such an amazing person. Every day he grows so much, and I look up to him so much and I learned so much from him. We're just so lucky to have each other, and that we had each other on that shoot that was so, so long,” The Perfect Couple star remarked, gushing over the Grown Ups 2 alum.

It is pertinent to mention that Sam played the role of Lochlan Ratliff, the younger brother of Saxon Ratliff, played by Patrick, in White Lotus season 3.