Priscilla Presley recalls shocking letters from other women to Elvis

Priscilla Presley opens up on discovering women’s notes to Elvis

Priscilla Presley opens up about her "special" bond with former husband Elvis Preley despite The King's indiscretions.

In a recent chat with Today, the businesswoman and actress recalled her former late husband, being "great and wonderful" despite being involved with other women.

She revealed that they had another house in Las Vegas, where Elvis restarted his career, she discovered mails from other women to her husband, and these girls used to meet Elvis at the second home.

"Our life was very different, you know? Very, very different. And when he was in Vegas, you know, he was really starting his career back again into Vegas," The 80-year-old actress began.

Priscilla went on to say, "We had a home in Palm Springs, a second home and I would go there to check it out when he was in Vegas to see how it's doing. If it's clean, if the maids had cleaned everything before he comes home."

And she checked the mail box which was filled with letters from "all girls."

"I'm reading the mail, and the things that I was reading I really disapproved of and didn't like," she noted.

"They would go and meet Elvis at the house on weekends when he went, and it was another life. Now, he would come home great and wonderful. He was still a good husband but it was just too many of us."

For the unversed, Priscilla and Elvis tied the knot back in 1967, and welcomed their only daughter Lisa Maries in 1968.

The former couple parted ways in 1972 and finalized divorce one year later.