 
Geo News

Priscilla Presley recalls shocking letters from other women to Elvis

Priscilla Presley stunned by what women wrote to Elvis

By
Maliha Javed
|

September 23, 2025

Priscilla Presley opens up on discovering women’s notes to Elvis
Priscilla Presley opens up on discovering women’s notes to Elvis

Priscilla Presley opens up about her "special" bond with former husband Elvis Preley despite The King's indiscretions.

In a recent chat with Today, the businesswoman and actress recalled her former late husband, being "great and wonderful" despite being involved with other women.

Priscilla Presley recalls shocking letters from other women to Elvis

She revealed that they had another house in Las Vegas, where Elvis restarted his career, she discovered mails from other women to her husband, and these girls used to meet Elvis at the second home.

"Our life was very different, you know? Very, very different. And when he was in Vegas, you know, he was really starting his career back again into Vegas," The 80-year-old actress began.

Priscilla went on to say, "We had a home in Palm Springs, a second home and I would go there to check it out when he was in Vegas to see how it's doing. If it's clean, if the maids had cleaned everything before he comes home."

And she checked the mail box which was filled with letters from "all girls."

"I'm reading the mail, and the things that I was reading I really disapproved of and didn't like," she noted.

"They would go and meet Elvis at the house on weekends when he went, and it was another life. Now, he would come home great and wonderful. He was still a good husband but it was just too many of us."

For the unversed, Priscilla and Elvis tied the knot back in 1967, and welcomed their only daughter Lisa Maries in 1968.

The former couple parted ways in 1972 and finalized divorce one year later.

Inside Gigi Hadid's intimate birthday surprise for daughter Khai
Inside Gigi Hadid's intimate birthday surprise for daughter Khai
Emma Watson breaks silence on 'soul-destroying' part of acting job
Emma Watson breaks silence on 'soul-destroying' part of acting job
'The View' breaks silence on Jimmy Kimmel's suspension
'The View' breaks silence on Jimmy Kimmel's suspension
Sam Nivola makes shocking claim about Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding
Sam Nivola makes shocking claim about Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding
Jimmy Kimmel's cousin teases 'bombshells' to come after Kimmel's suspension
Jimmy Kimmel's cousin teases 'bombshells' to come after Kimmel's suspension
A$AP Rocky lets slip the secret name for baby number three with Rihanna
A$AP Rocky lets slip the secret name for baby number three with Rihanna
Dua Lipa reveals how she prepares to walk in heels
Dua Lipa reveals how she prepares to walk in heels
Donna Kelce forces Travis to have babies with Taylor Swift
Donna Kelce forces Travis to have babies with Taylor Swift