Inside Gigi Hadid's intimate birthday surprise for daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid throws intimate birthday bash for daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid called the day when she gave birth to daughter Khai the "Best Day Ever."

The model took to her Instagram account on September 22 to share a glimpse into the intimate birthday celebration of daughter Khai, who turned 5 on September 19.

In the celebratory post, the proud mama penned down a heartfelt note for Khai, calling her "light" of her life.

Gigi also shared snaps from the birthday celebrations, sharing a sweet snap of warmly hugging her girl.

"Celebrating you is the Best Day Ever, every year," the model began in the caption. "Happy 5th Birthday to the light of my life!"

"You are truly everything so lucky & proud to be your mama!!!!!!!" the doting mom gushed.

She concluded the caption with a P.S. note expressing her disbelieve on Khai being already five years old, "(p.s. 5 HOW ?!?)" she ended the caption.

Other snaps in the carousel including, a multi-pastel color frosting cake with text that read "Happy 5th BIRTHDAY KHAI!", another snap of mother daughter duo in which gigi can be seen kissing khai, a backdrop decoration that reads Khai is FIVE, Khai cutting the cake, a coloring station and colorful English alphabets cutouts.

On September 19, Gigi posted a gushing post to her stories with throwback images with Khai and her pregnancy snaps.

"My girl is 5 today, Happy Birthday to my greatest love and gift, So lucky to be your mama,” she wrote over the snap.

For the unversed, Gigi shares daughter Khai with ex boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Gigi is currently dating Bradley Cooper.