 
Geo News

Inside Gigi Hadid's intimate birthday surprise for daughter Khai

The model is a proud mom of daughter Khai

By
Maliha Javed
|

September 22, 2025

Gigi Hadid throws intimate birthday bash for daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid throws intimate birthday bash for daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid called the day when she gave birth to daughter Khai the "Best Day Ever."

The model took to her Instagram account on September 22 to share a glimpse into the intimate birthday celebration of daughter Khai, who turned 5 on September 19.

Inside Gigi Hadids intimate birthday surprise for daughter Khai

In the celebratory post, the proud mama penned down a heartfelt note for Khai, calling her "light" of her life.

Gigi also shared snaps from the birthday celebrations, sharing a sweet snap of warmly hugging her girl.

"Celebrating you is the Best Day Ever, every year," the model began in the caption. "Happy 5th Birthday to the light of my life!"

"You are truly everything so lucky & proud to be your mama!!!!!!!" the doting mom gushed.

Inside Gigi Hadids intimate birthday surprise for daughter Khai

She concluded the caption with a P.S. note expressing her disbelieve on Khai being already five years old, "(p.s. 5 HOW ?!?)" she ended the caption.

Other snaps in the carousel including, a multi-pastel color frosting cake with text that read "Happy 5th BIRTHDAY KHAI!", another snap of mother daughter duo in which gigi can be seen kissing khai, a backdrop decoration that reads Khai is FIVE, Khai cutting the cake, a coloring station and colorful English alphabets cutouts.

On September 19, Gigi posted a gushing post to her stories with throwback images with Khai and her pregnancy snaps.

"My girl is 5 today, Happy Birthday to my greatest love and gift, So lucky to be your mama,” she wrote over the snap.

For the unversed, Gigi shares daughter Khai with ex boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Gigi is currently dating Bradley Cooper.

Tom Holland makes big statement for new 'Spider-Man'
Tom Holland makes big statement for new 'Spider-Man'
Emma Watson breaks silence on 'soul-destroying' part of acting job
Emma Watson breaks silence on 'soul-destroying' part of acting job
'The View' breaks silence on Jimmy Kimmel's suspension
'The View' breaks silence on Jimmy Kimmel's suspension
Sam Nivola makes shocking claim about Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding
Sam Nivola makes shocking claim about Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding
Jimmy Kimmel's cousin teases 'bombshells' to come after Kimmel's suspension
Jimmy Kimmel's cousin teases 'bombshells' to come after Kimmel's suspension
A$AP Rocky lets slip the secret name for baby number three with Rihanna
A$AP Rocky lets slip the secret name for baby number three with Rihanna
Dua Lipa reveals how she prepares to walk in heels
Dua Lipa reveals how she prepares to walk in heels
Donna Kelce forces Travis to have babies with Taylor Swift
Donna Kelce forces Travis to have babies with Taylor Swift