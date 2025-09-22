A$AP Rocky lets slip the secret name for baby number three with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky drops major clue about his and Rihanna's third baby

A$AP Rocky has dropped a playful hint about the name of his third baby with Rihanna.

The renowned rapper and fashion icon chatted with GQ and joked that he has decided to name his third baby after his Highest 2 Lowest costar Denzel Washington.

Rocky, who refrained from revealing the gender of his and long-time partner Rihanna’s third baby, emphasized that the child’s first name will be Denzel “no matter what.”

He said, "Denzel, no matter what. The first female come out named Denzel, it’s lit. We got it figured out."

Notably, this comes after the couple announced that they are expecting their third child on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.

The Diamonds songstress also showed her baby bump for the first time while taking a stroll in New York City.

According to Vogue, Rocky and Rihanna, who have been living together since 2020, did not actively plan to start a family but they were “certainly not planning against it either.”

"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f*** says it has to be that way. I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom,” the mother of two told the outlet in 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that Rocky and Rihanna are parents to sons RZA Athelston Mayers, born May 13, 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers, born August 3, 2023.