Jimmy Kimmel's cousin teases 'bombshells' to come after Kimmel's suspension

Jimmy Kimmel’s cousin and frequent collaborator Sal Iacono addresses the late night host's suspension

September 22, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel’s cousin and frequent collaborator Sal Iacono says there are still “bombshells” to come after ABC abruptly suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Iacono said he couldn’t reveal details because many staff members’ jobs remain at risk.

“I wish I could say anything. There are a couple bombshells still there,” he said. “I’m feeling good. We’re going to be all right. Everything’s going to be just fine.”

Iacono also agreed that Kimmel would be fine whatever happens in the fallout. “He’ll be fine, whatever he wants to do. He might just want to be a pop-up chef and start making barbecue around the South Bay. He’ll do a great job.”

Kimmel has not yet commented publicly on his show's suspension or the demands made by Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar Media Group, which own many ABC affiliates.

The groups have demanded that Kimmel publicly apologises to conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s family, makes a donation to them and Turning Point USA, and hold talks with ABC about professionalism.

The ABC network pulled the late-night show off air indefinitely last week after Kimmel’s controversial comments about the political reaction to the arrest of Tyler Robinson—the suspect in Kirk’s shooting.

The move was publicly celebrated by US President Donald Trump, who called it a “great news for America.”

