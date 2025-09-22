 
Geo News

Tom Holland makes big statement for new 'Spider-Man'

Tom Holland opens up about his views on the upcoming 'Spider-Man'

By
Web Desk
|

September 22, 2025

Tom Holland on new Spider-Man as rebirth
Tom Holland on new 'Spider-Man' as 'rebirth'

As the filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is ongoing, Tom Holland drops an important statement, which highlights the significance of the fourth installment.

In a chat with Complex, the actor says, “It really feels like we aren't making the fourth movie.”

He continues, “We're making the first movie in the next chapter… This is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This is a rebirth. This is something completely new.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tom praises the fans for acknowledging the changes in the new Spidey suit.

"I'm really glad that people are picking up on the homage to Tobey and Andrew's suit[s]," he says.

"I really like the idea that… he looks up to them and he sees little details on their suits that he thinks are really cool, and now he is making his own suit and isn't part of the bigger team," Tom concludes.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day bows out in theatres on July 31, 2026.

Inside Gigi Hadid's intimate birthday surprise for daughter Khai
Inside Gigi Hadid's intimate birthday surprise for daughter Khai
Emma Watson breaks silence on 'soul-destroying' part of acting job
Emma Watson breaks silence on 'soul-destroying' part of acting job
'The View' breaks silence on Jimmy Kimmel's suspension
'The View' breaks silence on Jimmy Kimmel's suspension
Sam Nivola makes shocking claim about Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding
Sam Nivola makes shocking claim about Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding
Jimmy Kimmel's cousin teases 'bombshells' to come after Kimmel's suspension
Jimmy Kimmel's cousin teases 'bombshells' to come after Kimmel's suspension
A$AP Rocky lets slip the secret name for baby number three with Rihanna
A$AP Rocky lets slip the secret name for baby number three with Rihanna
Dua Lipa reveals how she prepares to walk in heels
Dua Lipa reveals how she prepares to walk in heels
Donna Kelce forces Travis to have babies with Taylor Swift
Donna Kelce forces Travis to have babies with Taylor Swift