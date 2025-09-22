Tom Holland makes big statement for new 'Spider-Man'

Tom Holland on new 'Spider-Man' as 'rebirth'

As the filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is ongoing, Tom Holland drops an important statement, which highlights the significance of the fourth installment.



In a chat with Complex, the actor says, “It really feels like we aren't making the fourth movie.”

He continues, “We're making the first movie in the next chapter… This is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This is a rebirth. This is something completely new.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tom praises the fans for acknowledging the changes in the new Spidey suit.

"I'm really glad that people are picking up on the homage to Tobey and Andrew's suit[s]," he says.

"I really like the idea that… he looks up to them and he sees little details on their suits that he thinks are really cool, and now he is making his own suit and isn't part of the bigger team," Tom concludes.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day bows out in theatres on July 31, 2026.