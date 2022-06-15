Firm ‘heartless’ towards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: report

The Firm reportedly plans on treating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle like Wallis Simpson ‘for decades’.

Royal commentator Christopher Andersen made this claim while speaking to Royally Us hosts Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi.

He began by admitting, “If Harry went to [the] London Jubilee celebrations hoping to mend fences, you know, that didn't happen.”

“As a matter of fact, they literally turned their back on him at St Paul's”, and “the whole world saw.”

“It hearkens back to the way the Royal Family treated the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. That was a brick wall after, ever, for decades.”

Before concluding he also added, “I'm afraid we might be looking at that, you know, in the case of Harry and Meghan.”