Tom Cruise and Paris Hilton's romance rumours set internet on fire after a viral TikTok

Paris Hilton has sent fans wild as she shared a loved-up TikTok, amazingly showing the actress getting cozy with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.

The fun-filled clip has left everyone in shock to see married Paris is seen flirting with the star, as she asks him: “Do you think people would really believe we’re a couple?”



Paris Hilton shared a video from content creator and Tom Cruise impersonator, Miles Fisher to her 6.2 million followers.



The TikTok shows the duo all dressed up as they talk about attending the premiere of the real Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick before complimenting each other.



Netizens were baffled to see Tom Cruise and Paris Hilton together in a TikTok posted by the latter. After the video went viral, internet users questioned whether the two celebrities were romantically involved. However, the well-known figures are not dating in reality. The man who looked incredibly similar to the Top Gun star was not Tom Cruise either.



Those who aren't aware of Miles' work will definitely believe that it is the real Tom flirting with Paris.



Hundreds of comments flooded in with fans shocked and confused by the video, with one asked: “Wait is this the real Tom Cruise or the computer-generated one?”

Another wrote: “I couldn’t tell if these were the deep fakes or actually them.”

