Princess Beatrice debuts new royal title in latest appearance at Ascot

file footage

Princess Beatrice attended the Royal Ascot races this week with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and made sure that her married status was well known!

33-year-old Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, stepped out at the Royal Ascot races this week with a nametag that officially styled her as ‘Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’.

Beatrice and her Italian husband, Edoardo, tied the knot in July 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the couple rarely got a chance to step out at royal engagements since.

The Ascot races appearance delighted royal fans, with many taking note of Beatrice’s decision to style herself as Mrs Edoardo at the key royal event; guests in the royal enclosure at Ascot are reportedly allowed to choose how they’re referred to on their name badges.

Beatrice’s attendance at the Royal Ascot races comes just days after it was reported that her father, the disgraced Prince Andrew, has been lobbying for her and sister Princess Eugenie to be granted ‘working royal’ status.



