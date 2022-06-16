 
Meet Karachi's restaurant owner who never fires his employees

During the challenging times of the pandemic, a Karachi-based doctor took the charge to spread hope for those in need by providing them a permanent source of income. 

During his conversation with Geo Digital, Dr Syed Daniyal Jilani dished out his aspiration behind opening a restaurant, not to make a profit but to extend support to those who were suffering due to the lockdown.

Jilani explained, “Being a doctor, I couldn’t stop myself from empathizing with those who lost their jobs amidst the coronavirus pandemic.”

“I always put myself in patient’s shoes and therefore had to step in when I saw people committing suicide due to unprecedented financial hurdles,” he said before adding. “As an experiment, I rented out this place and opened this restaurant Boulevard13.”

Talking about the name of the restaurant, Jilani said that the boulevard suited the location while ‘13’ is a tribute to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) as M is the 13th letter of the English alphabet.

Jilani also revealed that he intended to provide job security to all of the 14 people, thereby helping them make both ends meet at their tender ages.

The restaurant owner also talked about providing education to underprivileged students.  

