Thursday Jun 16 2022
Amber Heard talks of ‘unlikability’: ‘Only asked to be seen as human'

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Amber Heard talks of her ‘unlikable’ status as a victim and issues a major plea about wanting to be seen as human.

The Aquaman actor made this admission on NBC's Today show, with host Savannah Guthrie.

There she addressed her loss in the defamation case and also spoke of Johnny's promise to show her 'public humiliation'.

The actor explained, “I know he promised it. I testified to this. I'm not a good victim. I get it. I'm not a likeable victim, I'm not a perfect victim. But when I testified I asked the jury to just see me as human.”

“And here are his own words, which is a promise to do this. It feels as though he has.”

The text message in question is Depp’s 2016 private exchange where he wrote, “She's begging for global humiliation … She's gonna get it.”

