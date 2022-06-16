 
Thursday Jun 16 2022
Scott Disick showers praises over Pete Davidson: 'He’s so sweet'

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Scott Disick couldn't stop singing praises for Kim Kardashian while taking Khloe Kardashian inside his his friendship with the comedian.

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, Scott showered praises on the former Saturday Night Live star as he expressed, “Kim found a guy who’s a great guy.”

“He’s so sweet,” Scott added while sharing that he was impressed when the comedian picked up him and Kim at the airport.

"I didn't want to tell him that it was completely the wrong one," the 39-year-old said.

"He's just a great person. You can tell that he cares about people's feelings,” he said.

During his conversation with Khloe, the Talentless founder said that he’s become best friends with the comic.

"Are you and Pete's besties now?" Khloe asked to which he responded, “Hmmh, bunk beds, the whole thing” before adding that the duo spend "the best time together."

