Tom Hanks reflects on his Oscar-winning role in Philadelphia

Legendary actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks has revealed that he wouldn’t be able to play his Oscar-winning role as a gay man in Philadelphia if the film was made today.



The Hollywood star won the first of his two Academy Awards in 1994 for his portrayal of a gay lawyer with Aids in the legal drama. Hanks, at the following year’s ceremony, won another for his performance in Forrest Gump as he melted hearts with by playing the title character, a man with learning disabilities.

In a new interview with the New York Times, the film star reflected on some of his past roles and their place in contemporary cinema.



When asked his thoughts on whether Forrest Gump wouldn’t get made today because it “would be mocked and picked apart on social media”, Hanks redirected the point to ponder on how Philadelphia would be cast in 2022.

“There’s nothing you can do about that, but let’s address ‘could a straight man do what I did in Philadelphia now?’” Hanks asked. “No, and rightly so.”



The actor, who will soon feature in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, then added that “the whole point of Philadelphia was don’t be afraid”, noting that part of the film’s success came out of the role being played by a heterosexual actor. One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of that movie is that I was playing a gay man.”

Hanks went on: “We’re beyond that now, and I don’t think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight guy playing a gay guy. It’s not a crime, it’s not boohoo, that someone would say we are going to demand more of a movie in the modern realm of authenticity.”